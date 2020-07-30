Woman reflects on her child's short life and ex-fiance charged in his death

Caitlynn later texted James to ask if he wanted to bring Zachariah to eat at the restaurant she works at so her co-workers could meet them. She said James responded that he should stay home since Zachariah had a stomach ache.

Three minutes later, Caitlynn said, James called to say Zachariah was on his way to the hospital. He said he put Zachariah to bed and Zachariah started gurgling before going limp and becoming unresponsive.

The last moments

Caitlynn said she was “freaking out” and immediately went to the hospital where a police officer explained that Zachariah had a bruise on his head, a brain bleed and couldn't breath on his own.

"I had this weird gut feeling … I just couldn't look at James,” Caitlynn said. “I didn't know why because usually you lean on your person, but I couldn't talk at him, I couldn't look at him."

An officer brought the parents to the police station in the same patrol car, but they were interviewed in separate rooms. Caitlynn said she was asked many questions before an officer said she could leave. Caitlynn said she was upset to learn James was going to be held for more questions and didn’t understand why they were treating him like a criminal.