Woman rescued from Mount Baldy with help of National Guard helicopter
  • Updated
rescue at Baldy

Rescue personnel await a helicopter at Mount Baldy after a hiker was injured on Thursday morning.

 Courtesy photo

A 21-year-old woman hiking on Mount Baldy was rescued by helicopter on Thursday morning.

It was around 7 a.m. when a counselor for Camp Judson lost her footing and fell on her knee with a possible compound fracture, according to a press release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

No longer able to walk and given the remote location atop a granite outcropping, Keystone Ambulance Service requested assistance from the South Dakota National Guard Hoist Operations. The Guard helicopter lifted the woman to safety about 10:30 am.

Assisting with the rescue were the Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Battle Creek Fire, Keystone Ambulance, National Park Service Law Enforcement and South Dakota National Guard.

