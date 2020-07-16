Woman rescued from Mount Baldy with help of National Guard helicopter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old woman hiking on Mount Baldy was rescued by helicopter on Thursday morning.

It was around 7 a.m. when a counselor for Camp Judson lost her footing and fell on her knee with a possible compound fracture, according to a press release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

No longer able to walk and given the remote location atop a granite outcropping, Keystone Ambulance Service requested assistance from the South Dakota National Guard Hoist Operations. The Guard helicopter lifted the woman to safety about 10:30 am.

Assisting with the rescue were the Pennington County Search and Rescue, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Battle Creek Fire, Keystone Ambulance, National Park Service Law Enforcement and South Dakota National Guard.

