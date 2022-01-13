 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for vehicular homicide

The woman who pleaded guilty to killing a 37-year-old in a Walmart parking lot was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in the state penitentiary.

Judge Craig Pfeifle sentenced Rochelle Seminole, 50, to 15 years for vehicular homicide of Kimberly Clifford and 15 years for aggravated assault with five years suspended.

John Murphy, her defense lawyer, said the sentences will run consecutively. Seminole received about 32 months in credit for time served in the Pennington County Jail awaiting trial. This is her first first felony.

According to witnesses, Seminole and Clifford were seen fighting in the LaCrosse Street Walmart parking lot before Seminole hit or attempted to hit Clifford with an SUV on May 26, 2019. She was then seen backing up and then hitting Clifford, launching her into the air.

Clifford was found unconscious and bleeding with a tire track on her body. She died after being taken to the hospital.

Seminole was found with a .270 blood alcohol content level, more than three times the legal limit, according to police reports.

She pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 in a plea agreement.

Five witnesses testified Wednesday at the sentencing. Murphy said two were Clifford's sisters and three supporters of Seminole.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

