Woman sentenced to 9 years in drug conspiracy

With possible criminal liability in images of a pre-sentencing report circulating on social media, Donna Garnette was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison Thursday.

The sentencing was continued from June 23 to allow Garnette's lawyer, Connor Duffy, to read an addendum to the pre-sentencing report.

Garnette pleaded guilty in Rapid City federal court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance as part of a plea deal. The charge is connected to the overdose death of a 16-year-old Louis Sandoval in Porcupine on Dec. 6, 2020.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced Garnette to prison and said Garnette would be an excellent candidate for the substance abuse rehabilitation program. Following her time in prison, Garnette is sentenced to three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Schreier said the seriousness of the crime of distributing hydrocodone and fentanyl pills, and the role Garnette played in Sandoval's death, led to her sentencing.

According to court documents, including cases of three other defendants who have been sentenced, the pill Sandoval received from Tarriah Provost originally came from Garnette.

Previous testimony from Special Agent Corey Dumdei of the FBI indicates Garnette bought, sold and coordinated sales and purchases of various pills. Megan Poppen, who represented the United States in the case, said Garnette even made a sale at a funeral home following Sandoval's death.

Poppen requested Schreier revoke bond due to Garnette posting images of the pre-sentencing report on Facebook. Pre-sentencing reports include interviews with a defendant's family, prosecutor, law enforcement agents, victims, mental health and substance abuse treatment providers and others to help the court determine sentencing.

Duffy said he was not in his office when Garnette viewed the pre-sentencing report, which defendants are not supposed to have copies of. He said a member of his staff was with Garnette while she viewed it, and asked Schreier not to question his client on the matter.

Poppen recommended 10 years for the sentencing due to the nature of the case. She said Garnette and her significant other took Sandoval under their wing not to provide an upbringing, but to involve him in drug distribution on the reservation.

Duffy said Garnette was 20 years old when she snorted pills following her sister's suicide. He said she does not have history with alcohol, drugs or other criminal involvement. He said Garnette, now sober, will likely never be in another criminal court case.

Garnette spoke before Schreier imposed the sentence. Garnette, through tears and sniffles, said she accepts her actions during her addiction and apologized to those who were harmed throughout it.

She said if she could go back, she would never have said yes to snorting the pill. She said fentanyl is the worst thing that could have happened to her life.

Garnette said she hopes to get better through treatment and wants to create a better life for her two children. She said she was raised by her grandmother since her father was in prison and her mother was absent due to her own addiction. She said she wants better for her children.

"I want my baby to know me, and I hope my daughter won't forget me," Garnette said.

She said leaving them in the car and coming to the courtroom was the hardest thing she's had to do, especially when her daughter asked when she would come back home.

Garnette told Schreier upon questioning that she tried to get clean with her significant other but was pressured into starting with fentanyl. She said she was not told how addictive the drug was and that they would need a fix every six hours or they would start to go through withdrawals.

Garnette said the withdrawals included dripping sweat, feeling suicidal and being so cold her skin would crawl. She said the last day she used was when she was arrested in 2021. She said she went through withdrawals and was hospitalized for four or five days.

Schreier said Garnette needs to stay clean and to cut off relationships with people who use or else she will end up back in custody.

Garnette was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals after her sentencing. She was previously out of custody in order to give birth to her youngest child.