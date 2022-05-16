Woman sentenced to approximately 3 years for fentanyl distribution

A Rapid City federal judge noted a 30-year-old’s woman’s sincerity, intelligence and hope to maintain sobriety for her 6-year-old daughter during sentencing Monday afternoon.

Judge Jeffery Viken sentenced Kimberly Janis to 40 months in prison with 168 days served, three years of supervised release and $100 to the Crime Victims Fund for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. During release, Janis is required to participate in cognitive behavioral training program, submit to searches without a warrant, enter a treatment program for substance abuse, submit bodily fluids for random drug testing, and participate in in- or out-patient treatment by mental health professionals.

Janis appeared in court in a Pennington County Jail uniform. About 10 family members and friends attended Monday’s sentencing.

Viken said the sentencing and requirements are not meant to trip up Janis but help her succeed in her sobriety. Janis pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement. She faced a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Viken addressed Janis before issuing her sentence and said Janis has a high potential to succeed in life once out of custody but that she does have a need for mental health assistance. He said based on Janis’s letter, she seemed interested in that potential.

Janis read from a letter she wrote in court and said she is extremely remorseful for her actions and she let her addiction take control. She said the addiction took her away from her 6-year-old daughter and wants to find a treatment facility to raise her daughter and become a productive member of society.

Janis’s mother and pastor spoke during the hearing and spoke on Janis’s character. Her mom said Janis’s daughter misses her severely and asked Viken to give her a second chance.

Viken said he read through the letters people wrote on Janis’s behalf. He said they all agreed she has an addiction, but all spoke to her character, intelligence and compassion.

He said he had to give her a proper sentence that fit the crime. He said fentanyl and distribution of drugs is extraordinarily dangerous.

Janis is the latest person sentenced for being involved in 16-year-old Louis Sandoval, of Porcupine’s, overdose death Dec. 2, 2020. An autopsy found fentanyl in his system. Four others — Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass and Tarriah Provost — took the same plea deal for their involvement in the transportation and sale of pills.

Janis has 14 days to appeal the decision.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

