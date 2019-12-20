Woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for murdering stepfather with tire-iron
top story

Woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for murdering stepfather with tire-iron

Courts

A woman was sentenced this week after she pleaded guilty to murdering her stepfather last year in Wanblee. Krystin Esther Spotted Calf was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison, then five years of supervised release, court records show.

Spotted Calf pleaded guilty in August at the federal courthouse in Rapid City to the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Lynn Janis Sr., according to court records. 

Spotted Calf killed Jeff Sr. with a tire iron on Aug. 11, 2018, according to the factual basis document she signed. She hit him in the head, causing brain damage, blunt force trauma, skull fractures and multiple cuts. Spotted Calf then attacked Jeff Jr., injuring his head and scalp. 

