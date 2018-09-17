Editor's note: Keep it Civil is an occasional series featuring a rundown of noteworthy civil lawsuits and opinions in state and federal court in and around western South Dakota.
New Lawsuits
State Circuit Court
A Pine Ridge woman, Lynnell Eagle Bull, sued on Sept. 4 in Oglala Lakota County court two doctors and other medical personnel working at Indian Health Service Hospital as agents of AB Staffing Solution in Pine Ridge for various charges, including wrongful death of her husband.
Lawrence Eagle Bull died two years ago under care of the defendants. He had been entered into the emergency room with "shortness of breath and pain and restriction in his throat," the lawsuit states, but the medical team mis-diagnosed his condition, which was congestive heart failure, for chronic bronchitis. The team discharged him with a prescription for bronchitis medication, and Eagle Bull was dead hours later.
The plaintiff also alleges AB Staffing Solutions was negligent in the hiring of the medical personnel. Eagle Bull, representative of her husband's estate, asks for damages, attorney's fees, and funeral and burial expenses.
U.S. District Court
On Sept. 6 in federal court in Rapid City, Barbara McMahan sued Safeco Insurance Company for failing to cover her medical costs after an uninsured driver, distracted by her phone, rammed into McMahan's vehicle two years ago. Calling the company's initial offer of $1,500 to settle the claim under McMahan's underinsured motorist coverage "preposterous," the lawsuit says the plaintiff's medical fees are "well in excess of $100,000" and the company owes her $50,000 under the terms of her policy. McMahan also asks for punitive damages.
New Opinions
U.S. District Court
On Sept. 4, U.S. District of South Dakota Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken, in Rapid City, decided in favor of Rushmore Photo & Gifts, a commercial printer in Rapid City, in dismissing two counts and part of a third filed by Milbank Insurance Company. The insurance company, who had defended Rushmore Photo & Gifts in a trademark lawsuit filed in 2011 by the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc., filed its own lawsuit against its client in August of 2017 arguing it never had any duty to defend the merchandise company.
In the 2011 lawsuit filed by Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Inc., the plaintiff argued RPG's merchandise violated its trademark, including the phrase "Take the Ride to Sturgis" printed on sweatshirts, T-shirts and ball caps. A jury found RPG guilty in 2015, but a court later vacated the nearly $800,000 award of damages.
In last summer's lawsuit, Milbank requested being removed from the obligation to pay post-trial expenses. In this month's order, however, Judge Viken agreed with the defendants that claims were time-barred under state law. RPG did not make a motion to dismiss items within Milbank's third count, relating to claims made within the six-year time limit.