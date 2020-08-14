You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman survives violent bison attack in Custer State Park
alert top story

Woman survives violent bison attack in Custer State Park

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Custer Bison

There are about 1,500 free-roaming bison in Custer State Park.

 Journal Staff

Sheriff's officials say a motorcyclist has survived an attack by a bison in the Black Hills.

A bystander's video shows several bikers had stopped while a herd of bison crossed a road in Custer State Park on Wednesday. The Custer County Sheriff's Office says a 54-year-old Iowa woman got off a motorcycle on which she was a passenger and approached a bison calf.

That's when an adult bison could be seen charging and attacking the woman. Sheriff Marty Mechaley tells the Custer County Chronicle that the bison caught the woman's belt and jeans on its horns and swung her around violently before running away.

Several witnesses ran to her aid with one man taking off his shirt to cover her.

Custer County Sheriff’s deputies, Custer State Park rangers, Custer Ambulance and Black Hills Life Flight responded to the incident. There's no word on the woman's condition.

Thousands of motorcycles are traveling through the Black Hills because of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that's currently underway. The sheriff's department issued a warning as the rally began Aug. 7 for people to keep their distance from bison.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
3
4
3
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis
Local

Web cams: Live view of Sturgis

  • Updated

Can't make this year's rally? Feel like you're there with these live webcams, shared with us courtesy of the City Of Sturgis Rally and Events Department.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News