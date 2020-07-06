You are the owner of this article.
Woman taken to hospital after being rescued from Rapid Creek
A 40-year-old woman was rescued Sunday evening from the banks of rapidly rising waters at Rapid Creek.

The Rapid City Police Department received a call shortly after 10:10 p.m. regarding a woman stuck in the creek near the Legacy Commons Area.

Brendyn Medina, public information officer for RCPD, said the woman was on the bank near the pedestrian walkway by the Legacy Commons bathrooms.

“Officers assisted in getting her away from the water, onto the grass and a medical unit was called for evaluation,” he said.

Medina said the woman was transported to the hospital afterward but is unsure of what her condition was at the time. He said the RCPD typically doesn’t release medical updates on subjects unless they die.

“This was a great collaborative effort between the police and fire departments to help get this individual out of a dangerous situation,” he said.

Medina said watching the body camera footage from responding officers indicated rain was coming down pretty hard and is the reason for the increased flow of the creek.

According to the Rapid City National Weather Service, the area received .87 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, as of 7:40 a.m. Monday.

Medina said it’s not advisable to enter water after dark.

“Increased creek levels along with lack of sunlight can create a dangerous situation and make water rescue very difficult,” he said.

 

