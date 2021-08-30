Woman tossed by bison at Custer State Park this weekend

Custer State Park reminds visitors to give bison their space after a woman was tossed by an animal on Saturday.

Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for the park, said from their understanding, a couple was walking back to their cabin near the general store from a wedding at the pavilion.

While they walked back, there was a bison herd in the arts festival field across from the education center and the woman got too close to a cow and her calf.

"Unfortunately they got a little too close and the lady was knocked down by a buffalo," Stalder said.

He said the woman did not sustain any major injuries and law enforcement were able to arrive on scene quickly. The woman was checked by an ambulance and left of her own accord.

"Other than some bumps and bruises she was OK," he said. "We're very fortunate in that aspect that no more severe injuries were sustained during that incident."

Stalder said bison are wild animals and should not be approached. There are signs throughout Custer State Park noting that bison are dangerous.