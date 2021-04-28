 Skip to main content
Woman transported to hospital following car crash
A woman was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a car crash at the intersection of Quincy and Fifth streets.

Rapid City Police Department spokesman Brendyn Medina said the call came in around 8:24 a.m. with first responders on scene shortly after.

The 18-year-old woman driving a Geo Metro on north-bound Fifth Street was transported to Monument Health with non life-threatening injuries. A 36-year-old woman in a Subaru Outback sustained minor injuries but was not transported.

Medina said the Subaru Outback stopped at a stop sign on Quincy Street and pulled out onto Fifth Street striking the Geo Metro.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The woman driving the Subaru Outback received citations for a stop sign violation and no proof of insurance.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

