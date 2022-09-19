Woman who was shot by RCPD pleads not guilty to charges

A Rapid City woman who was shot multiple times by a Rapid City police officer on May 31 pleaded not guilty Monday to five charges, including a grand jury indictment of felony aggravated eluding.

Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson to face two felony charges of aggravated eluding, one felony count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, a felony count of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of ingesting an intoxicant other than alcohol.

The assault against a law enforcement officer is a class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Hendrickson allowed Watkins to remain on a personal recognizance bond with continued participation in the 24/7 program. However, Hendrickson noted Watkins had a previous violation of the 24/7 program in August, when she allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.

Watkins is confined to a wheelchair after being shot May 31 by Rapid City police. She said in court Monday that she has no use of the lower half of her body because of the injuries sustained. As such, her monitoring through the 24/7 program is via a patch. Hendrickson said if the patch shows another positive result, he would have to consider alternatives.

The judge warned Watkins that if she has another violation, her bond would be revoked and she would be sent to the Pennington County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed by South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Adam Eggers, RCPD Officer Ekaras Jackson attempted to pull Watkins over in her vehicle at about 4:04 a.m. May 31 at the intersection of North Lacrosse Street and East Waterloo Street for not having a light illuminating her license plate.

The affidavit states Watkins continued driving her vehicle, a white 2002 Mitsubishi Galant, at "a slow pace westbound on East Waterloo Street," before coming to a brief stop. An unidentified person exited the vehicle, and the Galant continued, turning eastbound onto East Van Buren Street, traveling approximately 46 mph before turning onto North Lacrosse Street and heading south.

The Galant then traveled southeast through Rapid City by way of East New York Street, North Cherry Avenue, East Chicago Street, North Campbell Street, East Highway 44, Cambell Street, and Saint Patrick Street where RCPD Officer Josh Hoefler, who shot Watkins, attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI).

According to the affidavit, a TVI is intended to spin a vehicle 180 degrees to stop it, but Hoefler's TVI spun the Galant 360 degrees, and it continued east on Saint Patrick Street.

After the failed TVI, the Galant turned southbound on South Valley Drive, traveling approximately 45 to 60 mph before turning onto Terra Street, a gravel drive in Terra Mobile Home Estates, where Watkins later said a family member lives.

The vehicle made a sharp right turn within Terra Street and stopped. Hoefler pulled his patrol vehicle near the front passenger side of the Galant and stopped as well.

He got out of his patrol vehicle and stood between his open door and doorframe, according to the DCI investigation summary that found Hoefler justified in the shooting. The affidavit states Hoefler told the driver, Watkins, to get out of the car.

The summary states the Galant moved "simultaneously" to the commands, and struck Hoefler's vehicle. He then fired seven rounds through the passenger side door and window, striking Watkins multiple times. Hoefler told investigators he believed the direction of the Galant's travel would collide with his door, and he would be pinned between his door and door frame.

A third officer, Nick Friedman, pulled his patrol vehicle parallel to Hoefler's and behind the Galant at "approximately the same time that the Galant started backing up," according to the DCI report. The Galant ultimately stopped after colliding with Friedman's vehicle.

The DCI summary states the Galant was still running with the transmission placed in reverse with backup lights activated when agents arrived to investigate.

Watkins said she stopped the car, placed it in park or neutral and put the keys in her pocket, according to the report. She also said she complied with the officer's commands to show her hands, and then Hoefler opened fire while she complied.

The DCI report states Watkins had THC and methamphetamine in her system at the time. The arrest affidavit also alleges the white 2002 Galant's license plate belonged to a Silver 2006 Mitsubishi Galant, and advised Watkins be arrested for a class one misdemeanor for the illegitimate plates. That misdemeanor is not listed on the arrest warrant or court records.

Watkins' next court date is set for 3:15 p.m. Oct. 24.