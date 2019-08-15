When Adel New first checked into the Cornerstone Mission in downtown Rapid City, she carried all of her clothes and toiletries around with her and slept on a cot on the basement floor alongside other women and children. The group woke and packed up at 5 a.m. every day so the shared bedroom could transform into the dining room.
Now, New has a real bed in a private dorm-like room at the Mission's "more home-like" Women and Children's Home on Fox Run Drive. She has a dresser to store her items, couches to lay down on, and space to "just relax."
The shelter recently nearly doubled its capacity from 36 to 68 beds, making room for Adel and other women and children in need of a temporary home.
The expansion means "we can get them off the floor and they can be safe," away from the mostly male downtown shelter, said Amanda Pioche, manager of the Women and Children's Home. "They can have a bed to sleep on and not sleep on the floor. We can work with them hands-on, case management, and hopefully have more success to get people back into housing."
The Mission first opened a shelter for women and children in 2005, according to its website. The building was in downtown Rapid City and about 100 years old, said Lysa Allison, executive director of the Mission. In 2015, the shelter moved to the larger and newer Fox Run Drive location on the south side of town.
But the Mission didn't have enough funds to renovate and stock the entire one-story building, and neighbors signed petitions to protest the shelter moving into their neighborhood, Allison said. So the shelter only prepared and filled half the space so they would have time to raise more money and prove themselves good neighbors.
The second half was renovated and began accepting residents in early July, Pioche said. Even with the 32 extra beds, she said, there's still more than a dozen women and children on the wait list.
"We get phone calls daily," she said.
The shelter is bright and clean with several shared living room-type spaces to eat, hang out, play and watch TV. The walls are decorated with colorful artwork, Bible verses and inspirational quotes. Residents share computers, laundry rooms, a kitchen (a second one will open soon), patio and a small yard with playsets for the children. Each room has two bunk beds with donated dressers, and a bathroom with a toilet and sink.
Guests complete daily chores to keep the shelter clean, cook their own food, take nightly alcohol and random drug tests (which the vast majority of guests pass, Pioche said), and meet with case workers to find employment, housing, transportation, child care and other resources.
"Our goal is self-sufficiency, breaking down barriers, and finding out why you're homeless," Pioche said of the shelter's "hands-on" approach.
Some of the residents are trying to end a cycle of chronic homelessness or lost their home after escaping a domestic violence situation, Pioche said. But most are women who are single mothers "living paycheck to paycheck" who end up losing their housing after one event triggers a cascading crisis.
"If you have a mom with three kids and she is barely scraping by and one of her kids gets sick, she loses day care, she can't go to work for couple days, that's it. Then you lose your job, then you lose your place, and you have to start over. And this is what's happening a lot, it really is," Pioche explained.
A significant number of adults in the U.S. have difficulty paying regular and emergency bills. Twenty-two percent can't fully pay their monthly bills, according to a 2018 study by the Federal Reserve. And 40 percent either can't pay a $400 emergency expense or could only do so by selling items, borrowing money, or carrying a balance on a credit card.
Low-income people in the Rapid City area also struggle to find affordable housing, defined as housing worth 30 percent or less of one's income, according to the 2018 Rapid City Housing Affordability Study. About 57 percent of renting households earning less than $20,000 per year paid 50 percent or more of their incomes towards rent while 87 percent of renting households earning $75,000 or more per year spent less than 20 percent of their income on rent.
"A lot of places, basically, I can't afford right now," said New, the 27-year-old woman who moved from the men's shelter to the women's shelter.
New said she used to work two jobs, which let her rent rooms from people's homes and apartments and pay her child support. But she said she lost one job, then the other, and after three weeks of unemployment, missed a court date and payment for child support. New said she was arrested and had to pay hundreds of dollars to bond out of jail.
She's now living at the shelter and working at a fast food restaurant to pay for her ankle monitor, pay back her child support, and eventually save enough money to move into permanent housing. New, who wants to be a teacher, will also soon start education classes at Oglala Lakota College.
"I think it's more safe for the children," she said of the difference between the men's and women's shelters. New said the women's shelter is quieter, less social, and doesn't have as many people coming in and out of the building since it doesn't have volunteers and guests coming in for meals like the men's shelter does.
Another woman at the shelter, who did not want her name to be used, arrived Tuesday after being paroled from prison and put in the Community Transition Program (CTP).
"I came here because I thought it would be a good idea to have a place where I could transition into the community, a place where I could stay, where they would help me find a job and I can work," the 28-year-old said. "We have our own spaces here, there's a lot of different responsibilities to help take care of (the shelter), it's homey."
The woman said she's hoping to work as a cook and that CTP will let her move into her own place once she saves $1,500.
The expansion of the Women and Children's Home is exciting news for the Mission, which lost more than $70,000 in city funding last fall and is housing fewer men at the downtown shelter after deciding to stop letting guests sleep on the floor due to safety reasons.
Future plans for the Women and Children's Home include raising enough money to buy playground equipment for the children, Pioche said.