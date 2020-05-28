Women describe life inside Rapid City’s emergency shelter

All 26 adult residents were tested over the weekend and the two of them who tested positive were both asymptomatic, said Lysa Allison, executive director of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

“I was kind of shocked about it,” Emma said. “I just thought to myself, I don’t even have the symptoms, I don’t feel sick.”

But on Tuesday “I had the chills, body aches, headaches and everything smelled gross to me,” she said.

Victoria and Emma both said they took precautions to prevent contracting the virus because either they or their loved ones are high risk.

Emma said she has pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that causes lung tissue to become thick and stiff, making it more difficult for the organs to work.

“I always washed my hands, I always wore a mask” at the group home and spent most of my time in my dorm, not common areas, Emma said. “I washed my hands every time I got done cleaning a room” at work, where we wore masks and gloves.

Victoria said her father has a bad heart, her mother — who drove her to work — has an autoimmune deficiency, and some of her coworkers are elderly. She said she wore masks at the shelter and work, and frequently washed her hands.