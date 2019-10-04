DEADWOOD | The South Dakota Women in Agriculture’s 2019 rural women’s conference is Oct. 10 and 11 at The Lodge at Deadwood.
Katie Dilse of North Dakota is this year’s keynote presenter. She is a farm wife and mom that understands the daily grind of agriculture. She will be talking about the importance of developing connections, seeking opportunities, and working together to better our agricultural lives. Other sessions will include information on animal health, social media, soil science and cell-based meat.
Women who are involved in the agriculture industry across the region, or those who just want to know more about agriculture, can register for the 2019 event at southdakotawomeninag.com.