The South Dakota Women in Agriculture board of directors is seeking nominations for two awards to be presented at the annual South Dakota Women in Ag conference on Oct. 11, in Deadwood. The South Dakota Ag Woman of the Year award is open to all women who are involved in agriculture. The South Dakota Young Gun of Ag award is open to women who are 25 years old or younger. Nominees must be South Dakota women involved on the farm, ranch, as an ag-educator, or in another facet of the agriculture industry. Forms can be found at SouthDakotaWomenInAg.com. The nomination process is open through Sept. 9.