Women make their mark at Mines with painted bricks

Female students at South Dakota Mines made their mark Friday night with paint and inspiration.

Students who live on the second floor of Palmerton Hall – a floor exclusively for female students in the otherwise male dormitory – have a tradition of painting bricks on the dorm wall. The origins of the end-of-school-year painting is unclear, but the tradition is beloved.

The students who painted Friday night added their imagery to at least 20 years’ worth of names, dates, landscape scenes, sea creatures, geometric designs, smiley faces, rainbows and more, plus motivational messages such as “Imagine,” “You shall pass” and “There’s no crying in engineering.”

Male students outnumber female students at least three to one at South Dakota Mines. In such a male-dominated environment, the painted bricks on the second floor create a welcoming haven for female students, alumnus Morgan Vagts said.

Vagts is a 2021 Mines graduate who lives in Rapid City. She remembers the intimidating feeling of walking into Palmerton Hall.

“When you first walk in as a freshman, one of the first things you see is the ‘men’s dorm’ sign when you show up,” Vagts said. “When you get onto the girls’ floor, anyone walking through can see that girls live here. This is their home.”

The bricks, Vagts said, are one way female students can say “we do belong here at Mines” and leave a legacy to remind future generations of new students they belong at Mines, too.

Vagts said her friends who lived on the second floor of Palmerton Hall agreed that the bricks made them feel less alone.

“We got to be surrounded by a piece of these women that had been at the school before us,” she said.

Freshmen Clara Robinson, who grew up in South Carolina, and Makayla Beulke from Alexandria, Minnesota, were excited to have a chance to paint bricks Friday night. Robinson contemplated painting a quote, while Beulke was planning to paint SpongeBob SquarePants.

“I wanted to go to a smaller school, especially a STEM school. There really isn’t anything like (Mines) in the South,” Robinson said. “When I was touring (the campus), I was lucky enough … my guide took me to the second floor."

"Going from the first floor to the second floor, it feels so different. It feels like a home instead of something more industrial," she said.

Beulke chose South Dakota Mines because it specialized in STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- and had a good music program. At first, the bright art on the dorm walls seemed overwhelming to her, but Beulke soon came to appreciate its value.

“As I integrated into the campus, as it became more apparent there’s not a lot of girls here, it was so much better to feel the support that radiates from (the second) floor,” Beulke said. “Being a woman in STEM, it definitely makes it feel more welcoming. Women do exist in this occupation and women do succeed here.”

Cedric Collinge is a staff member who is finishing his first year as an area coordinator at South Dakota Mines, where he oversees Palmerton and Connolly Halls. Painting bricks is such a well-loved tradition that the school allows students to use its paint and supplies, and the bricks are well maintained so the painting remains in good condition, Collinge said.

“When I stepped onto campus, I really had no knowledge of (the bricks). It brightens what you think of as a dorm. I felt like it was an environment of acceptance to step onto the floor and see the bricks,” he said.

The painted bricks date back at least to 2001, and so far the tradition has been limited to the female students’ floor in Palmerton Hall. Collinge said South Dakota Mines is considering ways to preserve the existing painted bricks and possibly extend the brick-painting tradition to other parts of campus in the future.

“I know students love the tradition,” he said. “It’s always great to feel like you have a sense of family within a community like (Mines).”

