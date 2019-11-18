Women and girls whose courage, confidence, character and commitment to Girl Scouts is making their community better were honored Nov. 12 at the Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons Women of Distinction banquet in Rapid City.
“Women of Distinction is a good opportunity to share about what we do and why we’re important in the community and to continue to support those leaders doing amazing things,” said Stacey Andernacht, communications manager for Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons.
The 24th annual event presents five awards to recognize community leaders and organizations that exemplify and support Girl Scouts in Rapid City and the Black Hills. The winners’ professional accomplishments, ethical leadership and commitment to making a difference establish them as positive role models.
Friend of Distinction
The 2019 recipient is the Gwendolyn L Stearns Foundation. Grant funding from the Gwendolyn L. Stearns Foundation makes it possible for Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons to reach out to underserved girls in the community and provide a safe and nurturing place to learn and grow through Outreach Program delivery. For several years, the Stearns Foundation has offered its support as the council strives to serve all girls in the Black Hills Area community regardless of financial hardships or other issues facing families with limited incomes. As a result of the Foundation’s grant funds, Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons has delivered after-school and summer programs to about 500 girls annually.
Tomorrow’s Leader
The 2019 recipient is Senior Girl Scout Mei Lin O’Connell. As a registered Girl Scout, she has completed her Girl Scout Gold Award or Silver Award, has been a council delegate at the Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons Annual Meeting or has shown extraordinary potential for leadership. O’Connell received the Silver Award for her Warm Hands/Warm Hearts project that resulted in hundreds pairs of gloves being donated and distributed to local schools for students in need.
Juliette Gordon Low Legacy
The 2019 recipient is Tifanie Petro. This award honors someone who has shown strong, sustained commitment to Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons and is a woman of courage, confidence and character who inspires girls to lead. Petro is an active member of the Rushmore Service Unit and is a troop leader. She has a passion for helping children and is chairing the Women of Distinction event committee. She is a mentor to current and potential troop leaders and volunteers.
Distinctive Woman of Service
The 2019 recipient is Tiffany Humbracht. This award is given to a woman who is a member or employee of the United States Armed Forces who strives to make the world a better place and who has made a contribution of time and support to the community. Humbracht is an active National Guard member stationed at Camp Rapid. She was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. She volunteers in a variety of ways such as visiting people no family, visiting sick comrades, attending military funerals of those who had no family, and serving as a suicide prevention liaison. Humbracht’s other volunteer activities include painting the VFW building, planning and managing soldier activities, painting a disabled woman’s kitchen, and supporting her daughter’s Girl Scout troop by arranging field trips.
Woman of Distinction
The 2019 recipient is Lisa Modrick. A Girl Scout alumnae, Modrick is a councilwoman for the city of Rapid City. She bought a failing business in 1993 and turned it around to a profitable travel company that was in the top 3% nationwide before she sold it. In 2016, she won a seat on the City Council and experienced Rapid City's first equal City Council, comprised equally of men and women. Modrick also is a mentor for other women.
During the banquet, Stan Adelstein spoke briefly and was honored for his ongoing support of the Women of Distinction event. He urged women to be distinct, stand out and make a difference.
Lori Simon, the first female superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools, was the keynote speaker. She spoke about the value of mentors who saw potential in her and encouraged her to pursue career goals. She urged the audience to praise girls for their talents and abilities, and to support women getting an education and the tools they need to be successful.
“I tell my granddaughter she can do anything,” Simon said.