The first Women Riders World Relay has traveled nearly halfway around the world enduring monsoon rains, cultural roadblocks and remote roadways in faraway countries.
With all that in its rear-view mirrors, a mere threat of an early October snowfall in South Dakota isn’t going to slow down the Relay’s quest to bring awareness of the increasing numbers of women who own and ride motorcycles.
“We’re prepared for that,” said Michelle Lamphere of Custer, one of the organizers of the WRWR, which began in February and will cover more than 50,000 miles in 83 countries by the time it is scheduled to finish next February where it started — in the United Kingdom.
“We know that’s what we’re going to run into when we’re carrying the baton around the world,” she said.
Lamphere, a hotelier from Custer, has lent her nearly 19 years of motorcycling and international touring experience to an ambitious year-long, two-wheeled circumnavigation of the globe to help bring awareness of women who ride motorcycles.
The Relay began in Scotland, passing through Europe, continuing through southeast Asia, island-hopping across the South Pacific and Australia and traversing Canada before entering the United States in Maine on Sept. 24.
The Relay, with individual riders passing a baton from one to another while committing to a day’s ride of between 150 and 400 miles, will enter South Dakota from Iowa, with an overnight stop in Murdo on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Relay will pass through Rapid City en route to a 9:15 a.m. stop at the Indian Motorcycle dealership in Sturgis. After lunch in Sturgis, the relay will continue to Mount Rushmore National Memorial, then proceed into Wyoming for an overnight stop in Casper.
From there the Relay will head for the southwestern U.S., cross into Mexico, Central and South America, airlift to South Africa, then ride into the Middle East and Europe before ending in the United Kingdom in February 2020.
The Relay’s founder, Hayley Bell of the United Kingdom, is accompanying the ride on its U.S. leg.
Lamphere said she offered her help when Bell suggested a worldwide relay of women bikers on a Facebook page dedicated to female bikers. Would such an event even be possible? she asked.
The idea went viral.
“I posted that I’d be happy to help and hundreds of other women also replied in the next couple of days,” Lamphere said.
“We have basically formed this group from scratch and within a month we had 10,000 members in the group, nearing 20,000 this year,” she said.
An eight-member WRWR board formed, which includes three women from the U.S., two from the United Kingdom, and one each from Canada, Germany and Spain. Lamphere serves as chief financial officer and, because of her three-year road tour of North and South America in 2013-2015, also headed up route planning.
“Most of the other seven on the admin team didn’t have that experience. I tried to draw on some of that knowledge and help create the route,” she said.
Although the Relay is designed to allow women riders from each country on the route to ride a leg, many international riders are taking the baton in one country, then flying into other countries and renting motorcycles.
Organizers decided to bypass Iran, because women in that nation aren’t allowed to be licensed to ride motorcycles and because of customs issues with bringing the baton across its border.
“Our initiative is to get local women to carry the baton through their countries,” Lamphere said.
The Relay will again traverse the Middle East later this year, with Relay organizers hoping to bring more awareness of women’s equality in a region of the world where women have traditionally been denied rights.
“This is pushing some boundaries, and we’re really excited about that,” Lamphere said.
The Relay is also attempting to spotlight the rising number of women who own and ride motorcycles.
A 2018 Motorcycle Industry Council report indicated 19 percent of all motorcycle and ATV owners are women.
The Relay organizers and participants hope to convince the motorcycle industry to cater to women more with motorcycles sized for them and more varieties of riding clothing, including weather gear specifically designed and fitted for women and not just in a “shrink it and pink it.”
“There is a big trend for more and more women to actually get out riding. We wanted to make sure that the industry is aware of that statistic and will start focusing on providing more motorcycles and gear that were more relevant and fit women better,” she said.
Lamphere will join the 10-20 rider Relay group in Murdo on Monday night, then follow the ride as it continues through western South Dakota on Tuesday.
Local riders are encouraged to meet the Relay riders at their stop in Sturgis on Tuesday, or accompany the Relay as it passes though the state.