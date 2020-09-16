Women’s minimum security prison sees COVID-19 outbreak

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is an outbreak of the coronavirus among inmates at the women’s minimum security prison in Pierre after active cases jumped from 15 to 102 between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Active staff cases at the prison, called the Pierre Community Work Center, increased from one to three, according to data posted on the website of the Department of Corrections.

It appears there may have been a mass testing event among the inmates because the negative cases also increased from 13 to 55.

The positive cases mean most women in the unit are infected with the virus since there were 140 inmates housed there as of Aug. 31.

It’s unclear how the virus entered and spread through the facility because the DOC spokesman could not be immediately reached on Wednesday evening.

But the women are in close proximity to each other since they sleep in rooms that hold up to nine people on three triple-layer bunk beds, an inmate previously told the Journal.