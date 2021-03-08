Work begins on replacing downtown street lights

New lighting installations downtown may impact parking between Monday and Sept. 1 on Main Street and St. Joseph Street.

The two streets between East Boulevard and West Boulevard will have portions of parking blocked off during the installation, which is phase two of the Downtown Lighting project.

City project administrator Jesse Rieb said Muth Electric, which won the bid award for $965,528 in December, will begin on the interior blocks of Main and St. Joseph streets near East Boulevard, then work its way down.

Rieb said 61 lights installed in 1991 will be replaced with LED, high-efficiency lights.

In phase three of the project, which Rieb said may begin soon, Muth Electric will install a second acorn head to new phase two light poles and replace all wiring between junction boxes on St. Joseph and Main streets.

The Rapid City Council approved the phase three bid award to Muth Electric at its March 1 meeting for $75,912 plus an alternate of $246,222 to total $322,134.

Both phases are anticipated to be done by Sept. 1.