Work begins on replacing downtown street lights
Downtown lighting project

Drivers travel west on Main Street on Monday afternoon. Rapid City and Muth Electric will begin phase two of the downtown lighting project Monday, which will replace 61 lights on Main and St. Joseph streets.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

New lighting installations downtown may impact parking between Monday and Sept. 1 on Main Street and St. Joseph Street.

The two streets between East Boulevard and West Boulevard will have portions of parking blocked off during the installation, which is phase two of the Downtown Lighting project.

City project administrator Jesse Rieb said Muth Electric, which won the bid award for $965,528 in December, will begin on the interior blocks of Main and St. Joseph streets near East Boulevard, then work its way down.

Rieb said 61 lights installed in 1991 will be replaced with LED, high-efficiency lights.

In phase three of the project, which Rieb said may begin soon, Muth Electric will install a second acorn head to new phase two light poles and replace all wiring between junction boxes on St. Joseph and Main streets. 

The Rapid City Council approved the phase three bid award to Muth Electric at its March 1 meeting for $75,912 plus an alternate of $246,222 to total $322,134.

Both phases are anticipated to be done by Sept. 1.

Rieb said phase four of the project, which has not yet been approved, would be between East Boulevard and the School of Mines on Main and St. Joseph streets.

The first phase of the project began in March 2020, which was updating the lighting on 20 city blocks by replacing the existing fixtures on St. Joseph Street and Main Street. The new lighting includes high-efficiency LED fixtures. About 60 three mid-block light poles were replaced with decorative poles including flag holders, banner holders, wreath brackets and a power receptacle. Sixty-six lights on top of existing intersection poles were replaced.

The downtown lighting project was originally introduced by the Business Improvement District in April 2013.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

