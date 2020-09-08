Work continues on Baken Park rehabilitation

One of Rapid City’s oldest shopping centers, Baken Park, is continuing a complete rehabilitation of the facility under its new owner, MG Oil Company.
According to Pennington County equalization records, the Rapid City-based MG Oil Co. acquired the 195,000-square-foot shopping center in October 2019 for $14 million from MFP Mid-America Shopping Centers LLC, of Omaha, Neb.
Voicemail messages left with MG Oil Co. last week seeking comment on the plans for the property were not immediately returned.
The shopping center is currently home to a number of retail stores and professional offices.
Among the tenants are a Family Fare supermarket, Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, Boyd’s Drug Mart, US Bank, Dollar Tree, Pro Motion Therapy, Black Hills Urgent Care, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Culver’s Restaurant, Corner Pantry Fuel and Convenience Store, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, and The Trump Shop.
The shopping center, bordered by West Main Street on the north, Mountain View Road on the east, Canyon Lake Drive on the south and Rapid Creek on the west, was originally built in 1957 and named for the site of then-remote tourist cottages built along the banks of Rapid Creek.
The shopping center was rebuilt after sustaining heavy damage in the 1972 flood.
Family Fare, the south anchor of the shopping center, was renovated in 2017. Other structural repairs to the property were completed in 2016, according to county records.
Assessed valuation of the property in 2019 was $10,760,900.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.