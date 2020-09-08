Work continues on Baken Park rehabilitation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of Rapid City’s oldest shopping centers, Baken Park, is continuing a complete rehabilitation of the facility under its new owner, MG Oil Company.

According to Pennington County equalization records, the Rapid City-based MG Oil Co. acquired the 195,000-square-foot shopping center in October 2019 for $14 million from MFP Mid-America Shopping Centers LLC, of Omaha, Neb.

Voicemail messages left with MG Oil Co. last week seeking comment on the plans for the property were not immediately returned.

The shopping center is currently home to a number of retail stores and professional offices.

Among the tenants are a Family Fare supermarket, Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, Boyd’s Drug Mart, US Bank, Dollar Tree, Pro Motion Therapy, Black Hills Urgent Care, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Culver’s Restaurant, Corner Pantry Fuel and Convenience Store, Jimmy John's Sandwiches, and The Trump Shop.

The shopping center, bordered by West Main Street on the north, Mountain View Road on the east, Canyon Lake Drive on the south and Rapid Creek on the west, was originally built in 1957 and named for the site of then-remote tourist cottages built along the banks of Rapid Creek.