Work is expected to begin Monday on the 12th Street Bridge next to the Executive Golf Course, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
Work on the project includes widening of the sidewalk on the bridge, bridge deck repairs, railing modifications, and a bridge deck overlay, according to a news release. All work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
Traffic on 12th Street will be reduced to a single lane. There will be a temporary traffic-control signal installed to get motorists through the work area.
The prime contractor for this $406,000 project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City.