Workforce housing makes ground in Spearfish

SPEARFISH | Sky Ridge will have its first resident move in next week as construction crews make headway on the 140-home workforce housing development.

Dream Design International, the developer of the subdivision just off of Interstate 90's Exit 17 and west of United States Highway 85, gave a tour of three floor plans for the houses Thursday morning. The company broke ground on the project, along with an adjacent sports complex, Dec. 9.

Dream Design's Vice President Kyle Treloar said the project is a public-private partnership with the city of Spearfish.

“The city came in and they built the subdivision around us to the streets, the sidewalks, they platted the lots, and then we came in and (bought) the lots and built the homes,” he said. “The whole goal of the project is to create workforce housing.”

The development, which will be built over five years on 178 lots, will house residents based on income brackets from the 2022 income guidelines. Priority will be given to buyers at or below 115% and 125% of the area median income for Lawrence County. The homes could be sold up to the maximum price point established by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s First-Time Homebuyer program, which is $300,000. According to a news release, more than 40% of the homes will be sold at $197,000.

The homes vary from 800- to 1,700-square-feet. Treloar said 40% of the homes will be in the “tier one” category, 40% in tier two, and 20% in tier three. Dream Design anticipates the first six homes to be completed in the next month with up to 40 completed by the end of the year.

Treloar said there are over 400 people on the waiting list.

“Not everybody’s gonna necessarily get what they want… but we’re also seeing what the income limitations are, making sure the right people are getting into the homes where they’re supposed to be, which was, at the end of the day, the goal of the entire project,” he said.

Treloar said this project has been in the works for about two years and there’s been a lot of interest in people moving to Spearfish. He said it has driven up the cost of housing, not only in the Northern Hills but in the entire region.

“What that’s effectively done is there’s an entire community that lives within the Black Hills unable to afford housing,” Treloar said. “It’s especially exciting to me that we’re able to still provide housing at the price points that we’re doing and we’re able to get the people who need to be in these houses into them.”

In 2016, Spearfish completed a housing study that showed the need for more affordable housing and that the city would need to take a more active role in development.

Treloar said this model of developing housing is one the company is looking at in other places. He said communities need to provide homes for everyone whether it be those graduating college or young families. He said many people give up and feel like they’re being priced out, so projects like Sky Ridge will become more important.

He said there are a lot of housing stock being purchased by investors throughout the Black Hills and converting them into short-term rentals. He said because of that reason, there are no rentals on the Sky Ridge property.

Treloar said the first tier of houses put Dream Design at a loss and funds are regained through tiers two and three, but it is not a money-maker for the company. He said Dream Design and Spearfish worked through the details on Sky Ridge two years ago and did not anticipate the COVID-19 pandemic, influx of people, inflation or increasing interest rates.

He said the project was easier to do at a lower price point, but it was important to the company to keep its commitment to the city.

“We’ve really done everything we can to make sure we’re holding those price points,” Treloar said.

He said they’ve learned a lot from the project. He said a project like this is sustainable and they’re excited to do it.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

