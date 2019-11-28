Writing your life story does not have to be daunting. Find joy in writing and storytelling by attending The Gift of Storytelling event in December.
Instructor Molly Barari will help you remember important life events, organize your stories, and learn to write your stories in a compelling way.
Workshop sessions will be held at On Common Ground, 610 Saint Francis St., on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $30 and includes both classes. Light refreshments will be served.
Email mollybarari@gmail.com to RSVP. More information on these workshops can be found at mollybarari.com.