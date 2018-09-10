Christie Nelson believes changing the world starts at home, one act of service at a time.
Her commitment to improving her community recently earned her the title of World's Miss Tourism Beauty 2019.
Nelson, 44, a Rapid City native and mother of two, competed in July at the World Finals pageant in Nashville. She won the title of Miss World's Tourism in the category for plus-size women; she also received the humanitarian award for her volunteer support of local and state nonprofit organizations.
The World's Miss Tourism is a pageant that focuses extensively on community service — specifically, by supporting and honoring U.S. military, and by aiding charities and organizations that help adults and children in need.
Pageant categories are open to contestants of all weights and sizes, ranging in age from infants to 50 and older.
"There's a place for everybody. ... You can be married, single, divorced, widowed. I don't fit the typical mold," said Nelson, who grew up on a farm and had not competed in pageants until getting involved with World's Miss Tourism as an adult.
"A few years ago I went to their world finals as a chaperone. I saw that there were women competing that were my age and they were plus size and they had this poise and this confidence, and I wanted that," Nelson said.
Her son, 20, and her daughter, 24, are her biggest supporters.
"When I told my kids I wanted to compete, I figured they would giggle at me. They said, 'Go for it, mom. You'd be awesome,'" Nelson said.
At this summer's World Finals, 60 girls and women from around the world competed for titles in the pageant's 11 categories. In her category, Beauty, Nelson participated in evening gown and interview events, plus an unusual competition blending creativity and history.
"The main event is you pick an unknown fact about your state and you do a costume and speech about it," Nelson said.
She gave a presentation about some county jails in South Dakota that charge their prisoners daily fees to stay there. The fees can run $100 a day or more, she said. Nelson made a "blinged out" dress from material that looked like money to wear while she gave her speech.
Nelson will reign as World's Miss Tourism Beauty 2019 until next summer. Meanwhile, she lives her pageant platform. She and about a dozen area World's Miss Tourism title holders, ages 7 to over 50, volunteer their time and talents at Feeding South Dakota, Storybook Island, the Walk for Wishes Make-A-Wish fundraiser, the MS walk for multiple sclerosis, and Gown Town.
"When you're out in the community and you have a sash and crown, people take an interest in what you're doing," Nelson said.
They paint bowls and serve soup; organize food pantries; greet guests at the Festival of Lights; push people in wheelchairs at fundraiser walks and often help behind the scenes with events, Nelson said. The teenage World's Miss Tourism winners especially love the Gown Town event, where they help girls who otherwise couldn't afford prom dresses choose just the right gowns and accessories.
An event of special importance to area winners is the wreath-laying ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery.
"We made a wreath and lay the wreath during the ceremony," Nelson said. "There's hardly any girls that don't have military in their families. It's very dear to us to give back and be a part of that."
Nelson encourages anyone who wants more information about World's Miss Tourism to contact her at chrissy02942000@yahoo.com.