WOSTER: When the rainbow rose to the fly

That’s why they call it “fishing” and not “catching.”

It’s an old angling cliche, used sometimes to soothe the wounded spirit of an angler skunked.

But it’s true, too. There’s no guarantee when a fly — even one astutely selected and artfully cast — settles gently on the water of a moving stream that a fish will rise and take it. Nor should there be such a guarantee.

First, we go to fish, and all that means. Next, though, it’s nice to catch something, especially if that something is a brightly colored rainbow trout in the 16- to 17-inch range, which rose to take a dry fly.

So when Cameron Enright watched the fly rod held by Donald Trump, Jr. bend and dance, the fishing world became an even better place for both of them.

Or at least the little part of the fishing world along Rapid Creek below Pactola Reservoir. There under the eyes of two focused-but-pleasant Secret Service agents, Enright and the president’s eldest son were fishing on the morning of July 3, when the rainbow rose to the fly.

“That was quite the catch,” Enright says. “He caught that one on a beetle pattern, on the surface. And I got to watch the fish come up off the bottom and take the fly.”