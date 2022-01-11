 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wounded Knee triple homicide victims named

Two men and one woman have been identified as the three victims in a Jan. 5 shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Alma Garneaux, 38, Jamie Graham, 38 and Michael White Plume, Sr., 39, were found dead with gunshot wounds at a Wounded Knee home.

The FBI and Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety have a person of interest in custody. According to a release from the FBI, the suspect is being held on unrelated charges. Formal charges related to the homicide are pending.

The homicide is still under investigation. Michael Kulstad, a public affairs officer with the FBI, said there is no danger to the public.

The two departments are also investigating a Jan. 9 shooting in the Oglala community. According to a press release from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information can contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 605-867-2180 or the dispatch center at 605-867-5111. Tips can also be left at ostdps.org.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

