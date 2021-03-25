Woyatan Lutheran Church to open cultural center

Native Americans in north Rapid City may have access to a new cultural center in the near future.

The Rapid City Planning Commission approved an application Thursday for a major amendment to planned development that would allow offices, classrooms and a cultural center at 522 Anamosa Street.

Rev. Jonathan Steiner, director for Evangelical Mission with the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, said the Woyatan Lutheran Church decided to revise its original plan of a retreat center into a cultural center as they saw needs arise from the pandemic.

“The overarching goal is empowering the Native American community in north Rapid City and hoping it’s lived out through the center,” he said.

The cultural center plans to distribute food, diapers and vouchers for rent and utilities and offer trauma counselors, youth mentoring and diversion programs that encourage school attendance.

Steiner said the next step will be to apply for a building permit, although much of the work will happen within an existing building.

