 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woyatan Lutheran Church to open cultural center
alert top story

Woyatan Lutheran Church to open cultural center

{{featured_button_text}}

Native Americans in north Rapid City may have access to a new cultural center in the near future.

The Rapid City Planning Commission approved an application Thursday for a major amendment to planned development that would allow offices, classrooms and a cultural center at 522 Anamosa Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Jonathan Steiner, director for Evangelical Mission with the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, said the Woyatan Lutheran Church decided to revise its original plan of a retreat center into a cultural center as they saw needs arise from the pandemic.

“The overarching goal is empowering the Native American community in north Rapid City and hoping it’s lived out through the center,” he said.

The cultural center plans to distribute food, diapers and vouchers for rent and utilities and offer trauma counselors, youth mentoring and diversion programs that encourage school attendance.

Steiner said the next step will be to apply for a building permit, although much of the work will happen within an existing building.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big Tech CEOs grilled on misinformation, violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 20
Local

Your Two Cents for March 20

Designating Pennington County a sanctuary county for guns is a sad waste of time when people are divided, sick, out of work and in need of hel…

Your Two Cents for March 23
Local

Your Two Cents for March 23

It's no wonder only 1% of property owners appeal their assessment. All the red tape you have to go through is not worth the time or effort sin…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News