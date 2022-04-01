Woyatan Lutheran pastor announces candidacy for District 32 House seat

Jonathan Old Horse officially announced his run for a state House seat in District 32 Thursday.

Old Horse will run as a Democrat for one of the seats with Christine Stephenson as the only other Democrat listed in the run on the Secretary of State's website, as of Friday morning.

Republicans running for the seats include incumbent Becky Drury, Jamie Giedd and Steve Duffy, incumbent Sen. Helene Duhamel's husband.

Old Horse currently serves as pastor of the Woyatan Lutheran Church near the corner of Haines Avenue and Anamosa Street. He previously served in the United States Army and is an Iraq War veteran. He graduated from Oglala Lakota College and has lived in Rapid City since 1998.

“I will listen to every voice in the community,” Old Horse said in the release. “I’m very involved in the community and believe in working together to find common ground. Education, safe streets and responsible leadership are key components to a healthy community.”

Old Horse supports Medicaid expansion, which will be voted on in the November election.

"Low-income working people will be healthier if they have access to preventive health care," he said. "South Dakota should take advantage of the federal dollars that are available for better health care.”

