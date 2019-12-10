Hot Springs National Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America, an annual holiday ceremony to honor and remember the nation’s veterans. The wreath-laying will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Hot Springs National Cemetery, next to the VA Hospital.
Fall River 4-H through its Thank A Soldier Lay a Wreath program, American Legion Battle Mountain Post 71, and citizens are coordinating the event to honor veterans from each branch of the military, the Merchant Marines, as well as Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA).
For more information, contact cemetery director Terry Corkins at 605-347-3830.
The Worcester Wreath Company, through a campaign called Wreaths Across America, began donating holiday wreaths in tribute to veterans laid to rest at VA national cemeteries and state veterans cemeteries in 2006.
For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/.