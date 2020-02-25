Wright announces plans to run for City Council

Jerry Wright has announced his candidacy for the Rapid City Council.

"After careful thought and deliberation, I have decided to seek the office of city councilman for Ward 3 of Rapid City Common Council," Wright said in a news release.

Wright said he sees key issues before the council including:

The protection of water, both quantity and quality;

The development of a capital improvement plan for infrastructure repair and replacement, including streets, drainage, water, sewer and public facilities;

Long-term planning and management to include a five-year budget plan to assure the city is ready for the expected growth perpetuated by the arrival of the B-21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

"I will support and encourage community awareness of these and other issues through open and direct communication including periodic Ward 3 meetings," Wright said. "These meetings, as well as working with the press and other public meetings, can be used to inform our citizens and receive their impact in our community’s decision-making process. Cordial and civil communications at all levels will improve results and community participation."

Wright singled out clean water as an important issue before the council.