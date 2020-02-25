Wright announces plans to run for City Council

Jerry Wright has announced his candidacy for the Rapid City Council.
"After careful thought and deliberation, I have decided to seek the office of city councilman for Ward 3 of Rapid City Common Council," Wright said in a news release.
Wright said he sees key issues before the council including:
- The protection of water, both quantity and quality;
- The development of a capital improvement plan for infrastructure repair and replacement, including streets, drainage, water, sewer and public facilities;
- Long-term planning and management to include a five-year budget plan to assure the city is ready for the expected growth perpetuated by the arrival of the B-21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
"I will support and encourage community awareness of these and other issues through open and direct communication including periodic Ward 3 meetings," Wright said. "These meetings, as well as working with the press and other public meetings, can be used to inform our citizens and receive their impact in our community’s decision-making process. Cordial and civil communications at all levels will improve results and community participation."
Wright singled out clean water as an important issue before the council.
"Our source of water is Rapid Creek and its watershed," Wright said. "This precious commodity and its life-giving quality must include protection as to the available supply and quality of our water. Rapid City currently uses approximately one-third of the annual flow, with an adequate supply for the foreseeable future through conservation programs and source protection."
Wright said he believes Rapid City is going to continue to grow, and that growth must be managed well.
"To achieve the goals of water protection, proper growth, and a manageable and affordable community, the city must begin budgeting, including income and expenditures, in an overall package, to include a five-year budget plan," Wright said. "What will our needs be over a five-year period, and how can we best allocate them within limited revenue and expected growth?"