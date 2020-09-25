WW II veterans staying the course as golfing partners

Leo Getsgo, 92, took three practice swings Tuesday behind his tee on the first hole at Boulder Canyon Country Club.
After the third swing, he lined his feet to the left of the ball, looked down the fairway, exhaled and swung.
“That calls for a mulligan,” he said.
Getsgo picked up another spotted white golf ball from his pocket, dropped it onto the tee and swung again.
“That’s more like it.”
Getsgo, who grew up in Lead, has played golf since about 1965 with Don Dubbe, 94, who he met while teaching at Sturgis High School. Getsgo was the band director and Dubbe, who has played golf since 1956, was a biology teacher.
Both began playing after serving in World War II.
Getsgo served in the Navy on a PBM seaplane squadron and wound up near China.
“I’m one of the very last,” he said. “I’m bringing up the rear of the whole thing. Somebody had to be last, and that was me.”
Dubbe, who grew up in Humboldt in eastern South Dakota, served in the Army in the South Pacific and was part of the occupation in Japan. He said his division was loading its ships to invade when the United States dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Dubbe was about 20 years old.
“I got to see where they dropped the bomb on Hiroshima,” he said. “I never got to Tokyo, but I got to several other places around there.”
Getsgo said after the war when both of their wives were alive and when their children were around, they didn’t play golf together that often.
Now, though, they play the game “every day that ends in ‘y,’” Dubbe said. “(But) weekends are for the working people.”
The two retired from teaching in the mid- to late-1980s and play with two other friends, including Barry Furze, who retired from the Meade School District as superintendent in 2001.
Furze said Getsgo was the only person he knew when he came to the district — the veteran knew Furze as a teenager and knew his father.
Getsgo and Furze share a love of music and even play in bands or for their church, although Getsgo’s band activity stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the game, Getsgo and Furze joked with each other, connected quick quips with song lyrics and generously gave each other one less putt, even if it didn’t technically matter.
“We’re very loose,” Getsgo said. “We’re not out here for score, we’re here for fun.”
The men are pretty familiar with the course at this point, but the 7th hole, which one of their friends refers to as the “par 9 SOB,” gives them a bit of trouble. It's a long stretch of fairway from the tee box to the green and hooks around a ditch.
The three congratulated each other when it was appropriate while they played and teased each other when they took one too many putts.
“Barry, you don’t have to mess up just to make us look good,” Getsgo said.
He said the biggest mistake golfers make is lifting their head after a swing.
“You always follow your advice, don’t you?” Furze said.
“Oh, yeah, I do,” Getsgo said. “The thing is, I know what I’m doing wrong.”
Dubbe said the secret to his long life was eating eggs, bacon and white toast growing up — genes may also have something to do with it, since a few of his siblings lived to about 96, he said.
And a little bit of golf doesn’t hurt.
Getsgo said golf is enjoyable and there aren’t two rounds alike.
“It’s the only sport I know you can keep going like us,” he said. “Here we are in our 90s and we’re still hitting it. I don’t know if I’m going to hit next year, six years, I don’t know, but it’s a very enjoyable game.”
