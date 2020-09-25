WW II veterans staying the course as golfing partners

“I got to see where they dropped the bomb on Hiroshima,” he said. “I never got to Tokyo, but I got to several other places around there.”

Getsgo said after the war when both of their wives were alive and when their children were around, they didn’t play golf together that often.

Now, though, they play the game “every day that ends in ‘y,’” Dubbe said. “(But) weekends are for the working people.”

The two retired from teaching in the mid- to late-1980s and play with two other friends, including Barry Furze, who retired from the Meade School District as superintendent in 2001.

Furze said Getsgo was the only person he knew when he came to the district — the veteran knew Furze as a teenager and knew his father.

Getsgo and Furze share a love of music and even play in bands or for their church, although Getsgo’s band activity stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the game, Getsgo and Furze joked with each other, connected quick quips with song lyrics and generously gave each other one less putt, even if it didn’t technically matter.