WWII veteran receives special honors, museum exhibit for his 101st birthday

Museum Foundation President Robert “Von” Liebman said it was a great moment for Crow and the community.

“Our military heritage is so important. What a great opportunity for Ellsworth AFB, with our civilian neighbors, to spotlight the important contributions of individual airmen to our country,” Liebman said.

“Morry represents the essence of the DFC recipient and the selflessness of his generation, willing to give up his life for others. Our nation is built upon the service of strong individuals like Morry,” said Woody Gilliland, of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society.

Veterans Honor Banner Project chairman Bill Casper presented Crow with a proclamation from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, naming Wednesday as "Morry Crow Day" in the city. Casper also presented Crow with several gifts and more than 100 birthday cards that came from all 50 states and some foreign countries.

After the ceremony, Crow told the Journal he was overwhelmed with the exhibit and the celebration. He said his memories from serving in WWII are always on his mind, even at 101 years old.