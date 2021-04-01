WWII veteran receives special honors, museum exhibit for his 101st birthday

A decorated World War II veteran who served in some of the war's most difficult moments had a special 101st birthday Wednesday, when a new exhibit about his military service was unveiled at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.
Maurice “Morry” Crow was born March 31, 1920, in Washington state. During the late 1930s, he was a mechanic and technician for the Boeing Company.
Then, the world changed forever on Dec. 7, 1941. After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, Crow's life changed, too.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces to serve his country. In a 2019 interview with the Journal, Crow said his motivation to serve was simple. "Patriotism," he said.
In 1943, Crow was assigned as a B-17 flight engineer and top gunner with the 332nd Bombardment Squadron, 94th Bomb Group stationed at Royal Air Force Bury Saint Edmunds in the United Kingdom. There, he completed 30 missions in the European Theater between October 1943 and April 1944.
Flying during the period of extraordinarily high losses, Crow had only a 34% chance of completing his missions. Yet, in spite of being wounded in combat and facing extraordinary odds against the Nazi-German Luftwaffe, Crow not only survived, he was credited with an aerial victory against an attacking fighter.
“I’m very fortunate to be alive today,” he said.
Crow was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Presidential Unit Citation, a Purple Heart and received three Oak Leaf Clusters for his service. He returned to Rapid City Army Air Base, now Ellsworth Air Force Base, in 1944 and never left.
Crow was a flight engineer instructor for the B-17 bomber at Rapid City until his discharge in October 1945. He married the love of his life, Lucy Lang, and decided to remain in the Black Hills.
"It just felt like home," Crow told the Journal on Wednesday.
He was a successful businessman, owning Crow Construction, and a rancher. His wife, Lucy, died in 2005.
To honor Crow's service and to celebrate his 101st birthday, the South Dakota Air and Space Museum held a special celebration and unveiling of an exhibit about Crow's service.
The Distinguished Flying Cross Society presented Crow as the Society’s latest lifetime inductee and gave him a challenge coin as well. The Distinguished Flying Cross medal is awarded for extraordinary valor in aerial flight and is one of the highest decorations for military service in the United States.
The new exhibit is designed to honor Crow’s specific service as well as Ellsworth Air Force Base’s rich heritage in training B-17 crews for WWII service. The exhibit features commissioned artwork by South Dakota aviation artist John Mollison of Crow’s historic B-17, named “STUD DUCK,” as well as a video presentation featuring Crow’s description of his wartime service.
Museum Foundation President Robert “Von” Liebman said it was a great moment for Crow and the community.
“Our military heritage is so important. What a great opportunity for Ellsworth AFB, with our civilian neighbors, to spotlight the important contributions of individual airmen to our country,” Liebman said.
“Morry represents the essence of the DFC recipient and the selflessness of his generation, willing to give up his life for others. Our nation is built upon the service of strong individuals like Morry,” said Woody Gilliland, of the Distinguished Flying Cross Society.
Veterans Honor Banner Project chairman Bill Casper presented Crow with a proclamation from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, naming Wednesday as "Morry Crow Day" in the city. Casper also presented Crow with several gifts and more than 100 birthday cards that came from all 50 states and some foreign countries.
After the ceremony, Crow told the Journal he was overwhelmed with the exhibit and the celebration. He said his memories from serving in WWII are always on his mind, even at 101 years old.
"All of them (the memories), there are really no choice ones (that stick out). I live it all the time, and sometimes I can't sleep right," Crow said. "I live it and I have lots of time on my hands. I kind of go up through it (the memories). It's like a movie picture, the same way.
"I've learned from my combat experiences and lived my life as well as I could."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.