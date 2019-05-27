The man found dead Sunday afternoon next to a train track between Wall and Wasta in eastern Pennington County has been identified, according to authorities.
Justin Johnson, a 45-year-old from Hulett, Wyoming, was discovered around 5:16 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A photograph posted by the sheriff's office shows officials looking at the inner bank of a train track about 100 yards off Interstate 90 at mile marker 105.
An autopsy is scheduled to help determine how Johnson died.