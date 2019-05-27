{{featured_button_text}}
Law enforcement officials at the sight where a body was found Sunday near Wall.

The man found dead Sunday afternoon next to a train track between Wall and Wasta in eastern Pennington County has been identified, according to authorities.

Justin Johnson, a 45-year-old from Hulett, Wyoming, was discovered around 5:16 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. 

A photograph posted by the sheriff's office shows officials looking at the inner bank of a train track about 100 yards off Interstate 90 at mile marker 105. 

An autopsy is scheduled to help determine how Johnson died. 

