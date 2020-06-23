Wyoming woman killed in motorcycle crash near Hill City

Holly Montgomery, 57, crashed at 2:24 p.m. on June 19 at mile marker 39 of U.S. Highway 16, 1.5 miles west of Hill City, according to a Tuesday news release from the Highway Patrol. She was from Guernsey in southeastern Wyoming.

Montgomery was driving her Harley Davidson eastbound when she failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the roadway to the right, the release says. She was thrown from her motorcycle and later died as a result of injuries from the crash. Montgomery was wearing a helmet.