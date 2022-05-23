Yak attack: 2 yaks on the loose in Pennington County

Two yaks are on the loose in Pennington County, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department is eager to get them home.

Native to the Himalayan mountains of Nepal and Tibet, a male and a female were found roaming around Pennington County Sunday night.

The Pennington County Sheriff received a phone call at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night reporting that two yaks were running loose on private property, on Geary Boulevard near Johnson Siding. How they got there, where they came from and who they belong to remains a mystery.

After receiving the phone call, a deputy was sent out to corral the yaks. Heavily-build animals with bulky frames, averaging between 770 and 1,300 lbs., the deputy managed to corral them into a fenced-in area, in spite of some aggression from the female.

“The male was nice,” said Patrol Lt. Chris Hislip, noting that the female “was not wanting a human near her.”

The reporting party wished to remain anonymous, but let the sheriff’s office know the animals were traipsing around where they clearly didn’t belong.

The responding deputy spent hours corralling the yaks and trying to track down the owners, to no avail. He clocked in his efforts at 2:43 a.m., with no answers. One hunch turned out to be incorrect, so the search continues.

Hislip said they’re not confident in the integrity of the fence the yaks were corralled into, so the sooner they can find their home, the better.

“We don’t want someone to wake up to find a couple of yaks in their yard, or break through the fence,” he said.

While the sheriff’s department has dealt with cattle and stray dogs, Hislip said yaks are a first in his 17 years of law enforcement.

“Hopefully we have a happy ending where we can reunite the yaks with their rightful owners,” he said.

Those with information on the yaks or their owners are asked to contact the sheriff's non-emergency dispatch at 605-394-2151.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

