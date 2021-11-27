 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Yard waste collection to stop for season Nov. 30

111721-yardwaste-002.JPG

A yard waste bin at Fitzgerald Stadium.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

Rapid City residents have three days until the drop off yard waste containers at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North locations are removed.

Both sites will close for yard waste pick-up for the season. Residents will still be able to bring yard waste to the Rapid City Landfill between December and March. The yard waste containers will return in April.

Curbside yard waste collection will also end in November. Yard waste is not allowed in the trash or recycling can. Through November, residents can place yard waste in a brown, biodegradable bag on the curb by 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 30, and it will be picked up. Branches and sticks need to be bundled and tied up for collection. Bundles should be under 25 pounds and under four feet in length.

Sod, rocks, dirt, logs and pallets should not be in the bag.

Mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers will remain at the stadium and West Boulevard North sites.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already li…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Releasing oil will do no good when the local oil barons have a monopoly. I was just on a road trip and found many places where gas was under $…

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News