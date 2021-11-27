Yard waste collection to stop for season Nov. 30

Rapid City residents have three days until the drop off yard waste containers at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North locations are removed.

Both sites will close for yard waste pick-up for the season. Residents will still be able to bring yard waste to the Rapid City Landfill between December and March. The yard waste containers will return in April.

Curbside yard waste collection will also end in November. Yard waste is not allowed in the trash or recycling can. Through November, residents can place yard waste in a brown, biodegradable bag on the curb by 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 30, and it will be picked up. Branches and sticks need to be bundled and tied up for collection. Bundles should be under 25 pounds and under four feet in length.

Sod, rocks, dirt, logs and pallets should not be in the bag.

Mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers will remain at the stadium and West Boulevard North sites.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.