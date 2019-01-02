A 19-year-old woman died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 west of Wall.
The names of those involved are not being released until their families are notified.
The three vehicles were traveling west on the interstate, which was covered in snow and ice, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.
Around 3:47 p.m, the driver of a 2007 Saturn Ion lost control while trying to pass a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, about four miles west of Wall. The Saturn slid into the right lane and hit the Cadillac and a 2016 Hyundai.
The 19-year-old passenger of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene and the 19-year-old male driver was taken to a Rapid City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the driver.
The driver of the Cadillac suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while her passenger received minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, including whether the woman who died was wearing a seat belt. All of the survivors were wearing seat belts.