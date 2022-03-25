Yellow Jackets return home after Final Four appearance

SPEARFISH | Supporters and fans alike gathered Friday outside of the Young Center at Black Hills State University to welcome the Yellow Jackets men's basketball team after a magical run in the NCAA Division II tournament.

No. 8 BHSU's Cinderella season came to an end Thursday in the DII Final Four, falling 70-57 to the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats. Black Hills State finished the season 26-8 overall as NCAA South Central Regional Champions, RMAC Tournament and RMAC regular season champions.

To celebrate the team's successful season, the Spearfish and BHSU community came together to give the Yellow Jackets a grand welcome home. After the team's airplane touched down at Black Hills Airport on Friday afternoon, Spearfish police, fire and ambulance escorted the team home.

As the motorcade progressed through downtown Spearfish back to campus, locals were encouraged to line the streets to welcome the team. At the Young Center, dozens of fans arrived with signs and cheers as the Yellow Jackets pulled up.

BHSU head basketball coach Ryan Thompson said he couldn't be more proud of his team's historic performance.

"It's been a historic season for us to win the conference, the conference tournament and the Final Four. Those are accomplishments that can never be taken away from this group," he said. "This team will always be remembered as the group that put us on the map on the national stage for the Division II level. I'm extremely proud of these guys and I'm honored to be their coach."

During Thursday's match against the Bearcats, junior guard Tommy Donovan left the game late in the second half with a serious leg injury. Thompson said Donovan was meeting with a doctor late Friday afternoon, and the team is hoping for good news.

"We're feeling for him and hoping for a speedy recovery," Thompson said.

Thompson said the Yellow Jackets' season and the community support for the team have been outstanding indicators for the future of the program. He said his team is young, with only three seniors leaving after the season. Thompson hopes the success continues to carry through to next year.

"Hopefully, it'll have a snowball effect with continuing to get quality recruits here and to continue having the success," he said. "Our ultimate goal is to win a national championship. With the guys we have on our team right now and all of them hopefully coming back, that's an attainable goal for us."

