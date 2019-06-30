Four grain elevators stand tall at Lemmon circa 1908 in this photo from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum.
Located in Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota, Lemmon is about 3 hours northeast of Rapid City, and sits just south of the North Dakota border. It is named for George Edward Lemmon, the rancher who founded the town in 1906. The Aug. 2, 1908, edition of the Rapid City Journal noted the town's location on the line of the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul railroad's Pacific coast extension, and cited rapid growth.
"Over one thousand people now reside at Lemmon and the town already has two banks, two newspapers, a hotel, five lumber yards, numerous stores, three grain elevators, churches and a school. Being the seat of the new land office, located near large fields of lignite coal, and with good prospects of becoming a county seat, Lemmon has excellent prospects for the future and will undoubtedly become the largest and best town on the Milwaukee coast line between Aberdeen and Miles City," the article says.
