YFS, auto dealer team up to feed 400 families

Youth and Family Services in Rapid City purchased 400 Thanksgiving meals for families enrolled in YFS programs, thanks to a donation from Denny Menholt Auto Group and support from Timmons Market. The meals were distributed Thursday to the families.

YFS teamed with Timmons Market to order the food for the meals. Each of the 400 families received a turkey, two cans of corn, five pounds of potatoes, gravy, Jell-O, dinner rolls and a pie. In addition to placing and organizing the order, Timmons allowed YFS to purchase the food at a reduced rate.

“We are overcome with gratitude,” said Connie Olson, YFS’ chief development officer. “The generosity that the Denny Menholt Auto Group has extended to these families is just unbelievable. We are truly thankful for this caring and compassionate donation and are so grateful for the continued support YFS receives from our wonderful community partners.”

YFS staff assembled the meals on November 18. Families were able to pick up their meals later that day. YFS staff delivered meals to enrolled families living outside Rapid City.

"This has been a challenging year for all of us,” said Krista Morrison, director of marketing and communications for Denny Menholt Auto Group. “We are proud to sponsor this community outreach effort to meet the basic needs of families who may be struggling right now.”

