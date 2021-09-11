YFS Diamonds and Denim will be to-go, online event

Youth & Family Services will host a Diamonds and Denim Dinner-To-Go and Online Auction fundraiser this year instead of its annual in-person dinner theater event. The dinner to-go and online auction are being held as a safety precaution because of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Diamonds and Denim raises funds to support YFS' nine comprehensive programs that serve more than 14,000 children and families throughout 29 counties in western South Dakota every year.

The Diamonds and Denim Dinner-To-Go and Online Auction fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2. Dinner-To-Go must be ordered by Sept. 23. The dinners will be prepared to-go by chefs from Outback Steakhouse. For $35, participants can choose either a 6-ounce steak and chicken entree, a salmon entree, or a vegetarian entree. Each entree includes a garden salad with ranch dressing, a dinner roll, cooked vegetables, mashed potatoes and carrot cake. The carrot cake will be prepared by Chef Jeff Slathar of the Black Hills Chapter of the American Culinary Federation.

The online auction, facilitated by McPherson Auction & Realty, will go live on Oct. 1 and will run through 6 p.m. MST Oct. 5. The auction includes a variety of items such as artwork, experience packages, gift certificates, jewelry, unique children's toys, and more.