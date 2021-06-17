YFS hopes new garden will help children grow

A new raised-bed garden has been installed at the Youth and Family Services East Adams Street playground.

Children from the YFS Child Development Center program partnered with older girls from Girls Inc. to plant tomatoes, peas, squash, flowers and herbs.

YFS hopes the program will encourage children to enjoy healthy food.

“If you get a kid involved with gardening, they’re going to taste things they grew that you couldn’t pay them to taste otherwise, so that’s part of what the plan is. If you get them hooked on gardening, they will eat fresh foods and we want them to prefer healthy foods,” said Sharon Oney, Chief Grants Officer for YFS.

The garden will be utilized by children from the Child Development Center program and more than 125 girls from ages 6-11 in the Girls Inc. program. The kids will maintain the garden all summer as well as take garden education courses.

