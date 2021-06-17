 Skip to main content
YFS hopes new garden will help children grow
A new raised-bed garden has been installed at the Youth and Family Services East Adams Street playground. 

Children from the YFS Child Development Center program partnered with older girls from Girls Inc. to plant tomatoes, peas, squash, flowers and herbs. 

YFS hopes the program will encourage children to enjoy healthy food.

 “If you get a kid involved with gardening, they’re going to taste things they grew that you couldn’t pay them to taste otherwise, so that’s part of what the plan is. If you get them hooked on gardening, they will eat fresh foods and we want them to prefer healthy foods,” said Sharon Oney, Chief Grants Officer for YFS.

Children learn how to plant vegetables in the new raised-bed garden at Youth and Family Services on Friday in Rapid City. The project is part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association's GroMoreGood Garden Grants initiative to connect Head Start children to garden education and fresh food.

The garden will be utilized by children from the Child Development Center program and more than 125 girls from ages 6-11 in the Girls Inc. program. The kids will maintain the garden all summer as well as take garden education courses. 

“The last few classes that we’ve done, it’s really been just hands-on, getting our hands in the dirt and learning from seed to plant, that whole process, we do stuff with transplanting, we’ve talked about soil composition and we’ve talked about seed growth and even the biology of seeds,” said YFS garden educator Gabbi DeMarce.

In addition to the raised beds, YFS has a greenhouse classroom and a farm, which are used as additional resources for garden education courses.

Gabbi DeMarce

YFS garden educator Gabbi DeMarce talks about the new raised-bed garden at Youth and Family Services in Rapid City.

YFS received a $3,350 grant as part of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association’s GroMoreGood Garden Grants initiative. The program provides financial aid to Head Start programs in order to teach essential gardening skills, provide access to nutritious foods, and increase time spent in nature.

YFS also received a $500 Live Well Black Hills grant, which purchased materials to build the raised-bed garden, such as boxes, soil, plants, seeds and gardening tools.

 

 

