YFS summer food programs feed kids, teens, seniors

Youth & Family Services is currently sponsoring summer food service programs. Suppers and snacks will be provided to all children ages 1 through 18 at no charge.

Food will be distributed in the form of meal packs via a drive-through system at 410 East Monroe St. in Rapid City. Meal packs are being distributed every Wednesday through Aug. 18. Pick-up time is between 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Each meal pack will include suppers and snacks for seven days.

Individuals who are 60 years and older also are eligible to receive a weekly meal pack, thanks to a partnership with Meals on Wheels. Adults who are accompanying children may also receive a meal pack as long as special funding for this service lasts. The funding is provided through a grant from Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

This summer, YFS also is serving breakfast and lunch to enrolled children at no additional charge. Breakfast and lunch will be served at YFS Child Development Center — school age program, Girls Inc., and the middle school program, all located at 120 E. Adams St., Rapid City.

For more information about the YFS summer food programs, contact Darcie Decker, YFS Nutrition Services Director, at 605-341-7231.

