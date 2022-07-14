YMCA bus strikes sedan in Rapid City, 13 transported to hospital for evaluation

A YMCA bus carrying 28 passengers collided with a sedan Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Cathedral Drive in Rapid City, sending several bus passengers to the hospital for evaluation.

According to Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina, officers responded to a report of the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The bus was southbound on Mount Rushmore Road negotiating a left turn to head east on Cathedral Drive when it struck the northbound sedan, Medina said.

No major injuries were reported, but 13 passengers on the bus were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital to be reviewed for injuries, according to Dan Daly, communications specialist for Monument Health. Medina said they were transported "out of an abundance of caution."

Keiz Larson, executive director at YMCA of Rapid City, said the bus was en route to a swimming pool trip, and that she is grateful that no one was seriously hurt.

Both vehicles were “disabled” and “unable to drive away from the scene,” according to Medina. The wreck is still under investigation. Rapid City Fire Department also responded to the crash.

— Shalom Baer Gee contributed to the story.