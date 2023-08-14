YMCA of Rapid City will expand its after-school offerings by opening a Y Teen Center. The community is invited to tour it during an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

The Y Teen Center at 830 Quincy St. will offer a fun, enriching after-school drop-in site for youths ages 12 to 18. The public is invited to speak with staff and learn more about the new teen center during the open house.

The Y Teen Center will offer homework help, introduction to business-basics through the Y Perspective program, and a creative outlet via Youth Institute where teens will learn about photography, videography, digital illustration and so much more, according to Keiz Larson, CEO of YMCA of Rapid City.

“We’ll be offering after-school snacks to ensure students don’t leave hungry. We’ll also be implementing healthy activities to ensure teens are given the tools to form productive habits and are encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Larson said she is excited to bring the Y’s mission to life through important teen programs.

“The YMCA has a rich history in our community. It is exciting to see the YMCA come full circle 75 years after opening Rapid City’s first Teen Center. At that time, local businessmen including Don Knecht, Charles Whiting and Jim Keck were concerned that teens didn’t have a safe and fun place to congregate in Rapid City,” she said. “We are excited to once again offer Rapid City teens a place to go. The YMCA has always been and will continue to be more than a place to work out — we’re a place for community, youth development and social responsibility.”

Larson said the YMCA is grateful to donations from community members. Anyone who would like to support the new Y Teen Center can do so online at rcymca.org/donate or by visiting the YMCA at 815 Kansas City Street.