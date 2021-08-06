YMCA of Rapid City names Larson new CEO

Keiz Larson has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Rapid City, effective Aug. 1. Larson replaces Roger Gallimore, who retired May 1.
Larson brings more than 25 years of experience in education and the nonprofit sector to her new role. She was selected for the job by the YMCA’s Board of Directors. Larson has served as the YMCA of Rapid City’s interim chief executive officer since Gallimore retired. She’s been with the YMCA of Rapid City for five years, first as its development director and then as chief operations officer.
“I’m very excited. I think the nice thing about the YMCA going forward is that I’m very familiar with all the operations that our YMCA does for our community and the needs it meets,” Larson said. “The good news is I’m really ready to start the strategic planning to go into the future, because I’m very connected to the community and the needs of the community.”
One of the immediate challenges Larson knows the YMCA will have to cope with is the uptick in COVID-19 cases and the pandemic’s effect on the community.
“One of the things I worry about the most is the mental health of our community, and my biggest concern coming out of the first round of COVID-19 is the isolation. So many of our members and our community have stopped connecting to others and stopped taking part in different things,” Larson said. “I want to focus on bringing the community together, and with (COVID-19 cases) spiking, we’ve got to think outside the box of how we can bring people together.”
“I think all of us were caught off-guard (in 2020). None of us were prepared for how to adapt, whether it was your business or your family life — none of us were prepared for an extended disconnect. We navigated it and I’m happy the Y managed to pick up community needs. … Now things are starting to get rocky again. We need to take what we learned and now we need to adapt again,” Larson said.
Staying adaptable is going to be vital for the YMCA, she said.
“Making sure others are being taken care of is going to be important,” Larson said. “Since we’ve all been through this episode, we have things that made us stronger and we have to capitalize on that going forward.”
Larson has been helping guide the YMCA of Rapid City through growth and transitions during her tenure there. She was hired as development director in the midst of the YMCA’s $8.7 million capital campaign to double the capacity of YMCA childcare. Through that successful campaign, the YMCA purchased and remodeled the Black Hills Energy building downtown and sold four floors of the building to Rapid City Area Schools for its administrative offices. The YMCA uses the other four floors for childcare programs that currently serve nearly 300 children ages 5 and younger.
Larson then became the YMCA’s chief operations officer in 2019, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Moving into operations, I’d already been writing grants and that type of thing, and to get an opportunity to engross myself in all the programs of the YMCA was wonderful,” she said. “Four months later when we went into COVID-19, it was a great opportunity to encourage my team to really dig deep and look for community needs and adapt.”
Larson said that while COVID-19 forced some YMCAs throughout the nation to close permanently, she is proud of how the YMCA of Rapid City has met the challenges of the pandemic.
“I think the YMCA did an incredibly good job of that, and it’s because of a great team. When you go to work for the Y, your heart and your passion is making the community better or filling needs the community might have,” she said. “I’ve been very blessed.”
Before joining the staff of YMCA of Rapid City, Larson was in private school education for more than 20 years. She has worked as the K-12 curriculum director for St. Thomas More, the St. Thomas More middle school principal, and as a high school math teacher.
Candidates nationwide applied for the YMCA of Rapid City’s CEO position. Larson said she feels “very honored and blessed” that the board of directors has trusted her to step into the role Gallimore filled for 32 years.
“I am both happy and excited to announce Keiz Larson as the next CEO to lead the YMCA of Rapid City into the future! We are confident that we hired the right someone for this position — one that is a good fit, lives the Y mission, is passionate about the Y and can tell our Y story for years to come. Keiz has risen to the top. She has the Y, the Y team and the community in mind and in her heart as she supports the Y mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Pauline Sumption, YMCA Board president.
“After you have such a wonderful leader that steered ship in such a positive direction, it’s daunting,” Larson said. “You’re coming in at a time that is going to be a difficult — transition is always difficult — and I’m so excited to get to continue this work.”
“I have seen in the last year how the Y has adapted to meet emerging community needs, and I am excited to lead this wonderful team to continue to strengthen our community,” she said.