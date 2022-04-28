YMCA starts summer fun with Healthy Kids Day on Friday

The YMCA of Rapid City is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday to encourage kids and families to get ready for a successful summer. Sponsored by Monument Health, the Healthy Kids Day includes kids’ Zumba, a bounce house, basketball, free food and more.

“At the Y, we believe kids need to be kids,” said Keiz Larson, chief executive officer of the YMCA of Rapid City. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer. Who doesn’t remember playing outside in the neighborhood? This event will be just that.”

Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes Healthy Kids Day inspires kids to get moving and learning, creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re out of school.

Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids can fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year. Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that to ensure all children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, whether they’re in school or enjoying their summer break.

Keeping kids healthy all summer long

In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits this summer that can have a positive lifelong effect:

— High five the fruits and veggies: Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development. To keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

— Read together: The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants, and 30 minutes of reading a day goes a long way! Take trips to the local library or create a family reading challenge to see who can log the most minutes of reading. Encourage youths to create their own stories as well.

— Get moving: Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways. Ask youths to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.

— Play together: Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family’s day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.

— Make sleep a priority: Doctors recommend 10 to 12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5 to 12 and seven to eight hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory and ability to learn.

