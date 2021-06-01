Young artist, writer identified as man fatally shot by Pennington County deputies

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His "work is very brave," a Rapid City festival official told the Journal in 2015. "He deals with mental health struggles and shares personal stories. It'll be inspiring for young people who may be going through something similar."

Stilwell was interviewed by South Dakota Public Broadcasting at the SoDak Con the next year. He said he's been drawing since kindergarten and began to find his own style in eighth grade.

Stilwell, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said he's influenced by Native American art and "peaceful goth" aesthetics.

"I write mystery and kind of dark-themed poetry and some really depressive stuff like that" but also loved comedy movies, he told the radio station.

Stilwell attended Box Elder and Rapid City schools before graduating from Rapid City High School, according to his obituary.

His father taught him how to ride a dirt bike at an early age and Stilwell was "barely able to contain his excitement when excursions were planned to spend the day riding at Farmingdale."